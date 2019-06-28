Zoya Akhtar to screen 'Gully Boy' at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will be presenting "Gully Boy" at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, released in February this year to overwhelming reviews from the critics.

The film's story follows an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

The 10th edition of the festival will be held from August 8 to 17 in Victoria, Melbourne. During the festival, Zoya will also participate in a discussion on Indian cinema with the Australian audiences on August 10.

"It's always great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker it's a very rewarding experience and more than that, it's extremely thrilling to see celebration of Indian films," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"I'm ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in Melbourne which is a melting pot of cultures.

There's a huge Indian community in Australia and I'm looking forward to take 'Gully Boy' to Australia for a special screening and extending a discuss on cinema with Australian audiences," she added.