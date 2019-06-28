Home Entertainment Hindi

'It's about being husband and wife': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all lovey-dovey in Paris

Even after almost eight months of their wedding, the Jonas couple seems head over heels with each other.

Published: 28th June 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in France where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will be saying their second round of 'I do.'

Even after almost eight months of their wedding, the Jonas couple seems head over heels with each other.

In an adorable picture shared on Instagram on Friday, PC gave a glimpse into how the two are spending some quality time.

In the photo, Priyanka dons a metallic golden ensemble with a messy hairdo. On the other hand, Nick looked sleek sporting a striped grey shirt and pants. He paired his attire with white shoes.

A few days ago, Nick shared another monochrome picture with his wife in which they were seen enjoying a boat ride in the 'city of love'.

Ahead of tying the knot again soon, Joe and Sophie were also seen spending time shopping and hanging out with friends.

During their trip to Paris, the couple was also seen together outside the Hotel Costes after enjoying dinner with friends.

The 'GoT' star and singer had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple planned to have a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but "had to get married in the States to make it legal."

Though the couple is yet to disclose exactly when they'll be getting hitched for a second time, Jonas has dropped several hints.

In contrast to their first marriage ceremony, which Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, the 23-year-old actor told Harper's Bazaar, UK, as cited by People, that they plan on making this celebration "as low-key as possible".

"It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever," she added during an interview for Net-A-Porter's PORTER Edit, as reported by People.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Paris
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp