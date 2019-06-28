Home Entertainment Hindi

Tamannaah Bhatia to share screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'bole chudiyan'

Expressing her delight over bagging the role against Siddiqui, Tamannaah also opened up about her character in the flick.

Published: 28th June 2019

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Bole Chudiyan' on Friday introduced a new member of their cast.

The romantic drama which will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and will see Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.

Expressing her delight over bagging the role against Siddiqui, the actress also opened up about her character in the flick.

"I'm looking forward to be a part of this project. What really excited me as the storyline of the film which is a very current issue our society is a victim of today. My character is very layered and quite contrary to what I am in reality, it's something I will be experimenting for the very first time," said Tamannaah Bhatia.

'Bole Chudiyan' which will be produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies is set to be shot completely in Rajasthan.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be seen joining the cast of the film on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's request.

"Yes, I am doing the film but that's all I know for now. I have agreed to do the film as this is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him," Kashyap said.

The movie will go on floors in June, although, the release date hasn't been revealed yet.

The year 2019 has certainly opened on a favourable note for the 'Baahubali' actor as both her releases F2: Fun & Frustration and Kanne Kalaimaane garnered fantastic reception from the audience.

After enthralling the viewers with the sequel version of Kollywood's horror-thriller 'Devi', the 28-year-old actress recently made heads turn with 'Khamoshi'.

Besides essaying the lead role in the Telugu remake of Mahi V Raghav's Telugu film 'Anando Brahma', she has a big release lined up in the Tamil remake of 'Queen' and period drama 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

