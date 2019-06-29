Home Entertainment Hindi

Diana Penty to recreate Raveena Tandon’s popular 1990 song 'Sheher ki Ladki'

The re-created version will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Badshah and Tulsi Kumar.

Published: 29th June 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Diana Penty

Actress Diana Penty (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Raveena Tandon’s popular 1990 song 'Sheher ki Ladki' will be re-created for Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana.The re-created version will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Badshah and Tulsi Kumar. Directed by Arvinder Khera, the song is choreographed by Adil Shaikh. To be shot in Mumbai, the song’s video will feature Diana Penty.

“Sheher ki ladki is one of my favourite 1990s legendary tunes, and I couldn’t have been happier singing and performing in the song for this film,” Badshah said in a statement.“It will be a super fun experience recreating the magic with Diana on screen and I hope fans love my tribute to the track,” he added.

Tulsi added: “Both of us were asked to understand the vibe of the 1990s for this song, and at the same time create a contemporary version using our strengths. There is an excellent rap which Badshah has aced.” Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana also features Varun Sharma and Badshah.

Based in Punjab, the film shows the journey of Sonakshi’s character as she inherits her dead uncle’s sex clinic.The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Divya Khosla Kumar. It is slated to release on August 2. 

TAGS
Raveena Tandon Sonakshi Sinha Khandaani Shafakhana Arvinder Khera Sheher ki Ladki Diana Penty
