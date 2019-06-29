Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan releases new song from 'Super 30' titled 'Basanti No Dance'

Set on the backdrop of Holi, the song starts with 'Basanti No Dance in front of these dogs' which finds a resemblance to the famous dialogue from the 1975 drama film 'Sholay'.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Super 30 trailer, hrithik roshan

Hrithik Roshan as Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: After the romantic and quirky number from 'Super 30', Hrithik Roshan on Saturday released the new song 'Basanti No Dance' with the backdrop of the festival of Holi.

The song is a motivational song which teaches you that no language can decide your calibre.

The song showcases the students performing skit over tackling the language barrier and rise above all.

Students are seen dancing on the festive occasion of Holi while their mentor Hrithik Roshan joins them in the celebration.

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and shared the important song of the film.

Sharing the same Hrithik writes, "Angrezi ka darr hatao. Kyunki aise bahut se darwaze hain duniya me jo sirf islie nahi khulte kyunki log 'May I come in' nahi keh paate.

#Super30 #July12 #BasantiNoDance @super30film".

'Basanti No Dance' will get you nostalgic to the iconic dialogue with a twist embedded.

Hrithik who is known for his stunning dance and is popularly hailed as the dance icon of the country will be seen yet again in a new avatar.

'Super 30', a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

The flick is set to release on July 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basanti No Dance Hrithik Roshan Super 30
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp