Hrithik Roshan releases new song from 'Super 30' titled 'Basanti No Dance'

By UNI

NEW DELHI: After the romantic and quirky number from 'Super 30', Hrithik Roshan on Saturday released the new song 'Basanti No Dance' with the backdrop of the festival of Holi.

The song is a motivational song which teaches you that no language can decide your calibre.

The song showcases the students performing skit over tackling the language barrier and rise above all.

Students are seen dancing on the festive occasion of Holi while their mentor Hrithik Roshan joins them in the celebration.

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and shared the important song of the film.

Sharing the same Hrithik writes, "Angrezi ka darr hatao. Kyunki aise bahut se darwaze hain duniya me jo sirf islie nahi khulte kyunki log 'May I come in' nahi keh paate.

#Super30 #July12 #BasantiNoDance @super30film".

'Basanti No Dance' will get you nostalgic to the iconic dialogue with a twist embedded.

Hrithik who is known for his stunning dance and is popularly hailed as the dance icon of the country will be seen yet again in a new avatar.

'Super 30', a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

The flick is set to release on July 12.