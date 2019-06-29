Home Entertainment Hindi

Ishaan Khatter quits Vishal Bhardwaj’s Midnight’s Children adaptation

Vishal Bhardwaj last year announced that he is overseeing an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children.

Published: 29th June 2019 11:58 AM

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter (Photo | Ishaan Khattar Twitter)

By Express News Service

Vishal Bhardwaj last year announced that he is overseeing an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children. While no official announcement was made, it was learnt that newcomer Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to play Saleem Sinai, the protagonist of the story. However, according to a recent report, Ishaan has walked out of the project due to creative differences.

The 23-year-old actor made his acting debut in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds (2017). Last year, he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak. Ishaan has also be rumoured to be a part of Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy. 

Bharadwaj is known for his long-term association with Ishaan’s elder brother Shahid Kapoor, and have worked together on Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. Meanwhile, it’s also heard that director Ram Madhvani is planning to cast Ishaan and Shahid for an upcoming film.

