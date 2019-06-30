Ananya Panday announces new initiative against online bullying

By IANS

MUMBAI: On World Social Media Day on Sunday, actress Ananya Panday announced her new Digital Social Responsibility (DSR) initiative against online bullying.

The initiative named "So Positive" is created to build a community to create maximum awareness on social media bullying.

Sharing the news among her followers, Ananya took to social media and posted a video, urging people to stop creating hatred on social media platforms.

"A part of growing up is taking responsibility and as a woke millennial I, Ananya Panday introduce you all to my Digital Social Responsibility initiative 'So+'," she captioned the video in which she is seen talking about her personal struggles with social media bullying.

"They wrote you are too thin... You have no talent and you are too tall. They wrote you are flying on your father's money... You are a product of nepotism. They wrote you need implants... They call me 'overacting ki dukan' and a fashion disaster. They wrote about my mom, my dad and even about my younger sister and my friends. They accused me of being a liar.

"...Just for a moment, I contemplated about who they are... They are nothing just faceless, unidentified and unverified newly created social media accounts... Social media bullies and I thought why me? Why would someone who does not even know me pass such nasty personal remarks? In the end, I realised its not me... Its not only me," Ananya said in the video.

She also requested netizens to create a positive atmosphere on social media.

"Our generation is prone to insensitive remarks. I wonder why civil conduct followed in real life is not followed on social media... Why make social media a dumping ground of so much hate. Why be so negative? Why not just be positive?" Ananya added.