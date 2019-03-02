Home Entertainment Hindi

Box Office clash: ‘Luka Chuppi’ mints Rs 8 crores on day 1, ‘Sonchiriya’ rakes in Rs 1 crore

‘Luka Chuppi’ managed to surpass ‘Sonchiriya’ on day 1 by collecting Rs 8.01 crore at the box office.

Posters of Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Friday saw the release of two Bollywood films, 'Sonchiriya' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi'.

‘Luka Chuppi’ managed to surpass ‘Sonchiriya’ on day 1 by collecting Rs 8.01 crore at the box office. The latter collected Rs 1.20 crore at the ticket counters.

Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted, “#SonChiriya opens to low numbers, since the screen count [720 screens]/shows are limited and also because it caters to a niche audience... Biz on Day 2 and 3 crucial... Fri ₹ 1.20 cr. India biz.”

'Luka Chuppi' review: Performances outshine the writing in this average small-town romcom

He further shared on Twitter that ‘Luka Chuppi’ is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener till date. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener... Opening day biz: 2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr, 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr, 2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr, 2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1. India biz.”

In a separate tweet, he wrote, "#LukaChuppi has superb Day 1... Springs a big, big surprise... Opens bigger than #Raazi [₹ 7.53 cr], #Stree [₹ 6.83 cr] and #BadhaaiHo [₹ 7.29 cr]... Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 8.01 cr. India biz."

‘Luka Chuppi’ sees Kartik and Kriti Sanon as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationship, decide to live together without actually tying the knot. Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik’s parents start living with them.

'Sonchiriya' review: Abhishek Chaubey surprises with a bonkers existential drama

Meanwhile, Sushant's film is a dacoit drama, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Set in the 1970s, 'Sonchiriya' also features Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. 

