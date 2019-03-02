Home Entertainment Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi to play Janhvi Kapoor's father in IAF pilot biopic, calls her a sincere actor

Pankaj Tripathi will play father to Janhvi in the biopic on Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who played an important role during the Kargil War in 1999.

Published: 02nd March 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Janhvi_Kapoor_and_Pankaj_Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor (Photos | File)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Actor Pankaj Tripathi says his on-screen daughter Janhvi Kapoor is a sincere actress.

Pankaj is here shooting for Dharma Productions' film on the real life hero Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi will essay the role of the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who played an important role during the Kargil War in 1999. Pankaj, on the other hand, will play her father. This is their first film together.

SEE PICS | Janhvi Kapoor’s first look as IAF combat pilot Gunjan Saxena leaked

"I liked the character very much. I am having a lot of fun while shooting for the film. Janhvi is a very sincere actress. She respects me a lot and I too respect her for the sincerity and commitment towards her work," Pankaj said in a statement.

The biopic is being helmed by Sharan Sharma.

"Sharan is a very talented director and is well versed with his craft. It's an opportunity to work under Dharma Productions," said the "Stree" actor.

