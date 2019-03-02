Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Leela's niece Sharmin Segal signed for three films with Bhansali Productions

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal is making her acting debut in the upcoming film Malaal, produced by Bhansali Pictures.

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sharmin-Segal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal is making her acting debut in the upcoming film Malaal, produced by Bhansali Pictures. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Mizaan. Up next, Sharmin has been signed for two more projects with the production house. 

Sharmin is Sanjay Leela's sister Bela Bhansali Segal's daughter. She had directed the 2012 romcom 'Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi'.

Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions, said, “In a time where character roles are more mainstream and audiences crave pure pleasure of story, promoting new talent felt right as newness is the only change. With Sharmin’s launch, we are just being true to SLB’s vision and we have signed her for three films.”

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (File | PTI)

Sharmin said, “When I decided to become an actor what excited me the most was the idea that I would feel emotions and experience, experiences I wouldn’t normally have every day. I’m happy that this launch has allowed me to do that, making it a difficult but fulfilling experience.”

(With inputs from online desk)

TAGS
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sharmin Segal Bhansali Productions Malaal

