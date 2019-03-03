Petition filed in Pakistan seeking Priyanka Chopra's removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Home Entertainment Hindi

On February 26, the actor had congratulated the IAF after several fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s terrorist camp at Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Published: 03rd March 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 04:54 PM

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An online petition has been started in Pakistan seeking Priyanka Chopra's removal as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador after the actor congratulated the Indian Air Force for the air strike across the Line of Control in the neighbouring country.

The strike came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces," Chopra wrote on Twitter.

The description of the petition on the online platform Avaaz asks for the actor's removal from the post as she did not stay "neutral".

"War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death.

As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral and peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise.

She doesn't deserve this title anymore (sic)," it read.

Chopra was appointed as the global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016.

The petition, which tagged the UN and UNICEF, had received over 3,519 signatures -- out of a 5,000 mark -- till the time this report was filed.

Priyanka Chopra

