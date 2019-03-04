Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal team up for 'Bhoot Police'

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will be directed by "Phobia" helmer Pavan Kripalani.

Published: 04th March 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Ali Fazal. (Photos | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are set to star in a horror comedy titled "Bhoot Police".

The studio shared the news on Twitter on Monday.

"Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice - a horror comedy in 3D! "Shoot commences in August, 2019.Presented by Fox Star Studios," read the tweet on Fox Star Hindi official account.

TAGS
Saif Ali Khan Fatima Sana Shaikh Ali Fazal Bhoot Police

Comments

