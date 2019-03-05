Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor launch 'Brahmastra logo' at Kumbh Mela on Maha Shivratri

Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure trilogy, which was originally scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, will now hit the screens this Christmas.

Published: 05th March 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose as drones form the words Brahmastra on the night sky at the Kumbh Mela on Maha Shivaratri. (Photo | Dharma Productions Instagram)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose as drones form the words Brahmastra on the night sky at the Kumbh Mela on Maha Shivaratri. (Photo | Dharma Productions Instagram)

By Express News Service

Around 150 drones lit up the sky forming the Brahmastra logo at Kumbh on Maha Shivratri on Monday as actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji came together for a one-of-a-kind film marketing initiative.

“It’s the Brahmastra logo day... Our journey has just about begun and we are at the Kumbh mela, and we are very excited. Look up at the sky,” Alia said ahead of the logo launch. Ranbir said: “(I am) Very excited... can’t match her energy, but super excited.”

Ayan shared Alia and Ranbir’s photograph on Instagram and captioned it “Shiva and Isha”, the actors’ on-screen characters from the film.

Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure trilogy, which was originally scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, will now hit the screens this Christmas. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

WATCH | Official Brahmastra logo

This will be the first time Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. A part of the film has been shot in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Maha Shivaratri Brahmastra logo Kumbh Mela Ayan Mukerji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp