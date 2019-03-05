Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor launch 'Brahmastra logo' at Kumbh Mela on Maha Shivratri

By Express News Service

Around 150 drones lit up the sky forming the Brahmastra logo at Kumbh on Maha Shivratri on Monday as actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji came together for a one-of-a-kind film marketing initiative.

“It’s the Brahmastra logo day... Our journey has just about begun and we are at the Kumbh mela, and we are very excited. Look up at the sky,” Alia said ahead of the logo launch. Ranbir said: “(I am) Very excited... can’t match her energy, but super excited.”

Ayan shared Alia and Ranbir’s photograph on Instagram and captioned it “Shiva and Isha”, the actors’ on-screen characters from the film.

#Brahmāstra launches its logo on #Mahashivratri at #KumbhMela... In a first of its kind, a swarm of drones lit up the sky to form the #Brahmāstra logo... Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji were present at the launch. pic.twitter.com/wCtkgntUn5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure trilogy, which was originally scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, will now hit the screens this Christmas. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

WATCH | Official Brahmastra logo

This will be the first time Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. A part of the film has been shot in Tel Aviv, Israel.

(With PTI inputs)