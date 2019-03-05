'Hamid': Film on Kashmiri boy's search for missing father to release on March 15 

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Hamid', a film about an eight-year-old Kashmiri boy's search for his missing father, will now open in theatres on March 15.

The makers of the movie last month postponed the film's release in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

It was earlier supposed to be released on March 1.

Director Aijaz Khan said he hopes the film heals people in the time of ongoing crisis.

"The nation was going through a state of grief and turmoil and we wanted to be one with the people of our country. 'Hamid' is above all a film about peace, love and most importantly about healing each other. We hope that 'Hamid' helps in spreading this very important message of love and redemption in these conflicted times," Khan said in a statement.

Siddharth Anand Kumar VP, Films and TV Saregama India and Producer at Yoodlee Films, added now is the time that "perhaps the film will be better understood, and perhaps more relevant, with its narrative that calls for peace and closure."

In the film, Hamid learns that the number 786 is God's number and he decides to try and reach out to Him.

Using his father's old mobile phone, after various combinations, he finally manages to connect to Abhay, a hard-knuckled CRPF soldier, who he believes, is the God he is looking for.

Hamid and Abhay, torn apart by politics and bound by a sense of loss, unknowingly and unintentionally, find a way to complete each other's life, against the rampant violence in Kashmir.

Talha Arshad Reshi features in the title role with Vikas Kumar as Abhay.

It also stars Rasika Duggal and Sumit Kaul.