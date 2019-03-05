Home Entertainment Hindi

Over 50 international films to be screened at 15th Asian Women's Film Festival 

The festival, organised by International Association of Women in Radio and Television, received over 700 entries from 37 countries, the highest till date.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

The three-day festival, which opens Tuesday, will showcase films from 20 countries directed by Asian women filmmakers. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The IAWRT Asian Women's Film Festival will see more than 50 films from around the world being screened at the 15th edition of the movie gala.

The three-day festival, which opens Tuesday, will showcase films from 20 countries directed by Asian women filmmakers from Armenia, Bangladesh, Estonia, India, Iran, Sri Lanka, Syria and Turkey, among others.

The festival, organised by International Association of Women in Radio and Television, received over 700 entries from 37 countries, the highest till date.

Films by Bina Paul, Samina Mishra, Iffat Fatima, Jerro Mulla, Anandana Kapur, Supriya Suri will be screened.

One of the festival highlights is a special country focus on Georgia.

Nupur Basu, Managing Trustee, IAWRT Chapter India, said the theme of the movie gala is 'Female Gaze' at a time when women in cinema are central to world discourse.

"Discussions about women's participation in cinema and the #MeToo campaign in the film industry from Hollywood to the 900-film-a year Indian film industry - has put women in cinema at the heart of several critical discussions," Basu said in a statement.

Gauri D Chakraborty, the festival director, added, "The AWFF showcases extraordinary narratives from Asian women from around the world. Curating the festival was a personal journey of rediscovering the essence of cinema."

Besides the film screenings, the festival programme includes a two-day workshop with school girls, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

An art installation titled 'Bioscopewalli', mounted by design students and artists, and conceived by Chakraborty will be on display.

IAWRT Asian Women's Film Festival is being at the India International Centre (IIC) here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Women's Film Festival IAWRT international films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp