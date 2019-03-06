Actor Arzoo Govitrikar files domestic violence case against  husband

By PTI

MUMBAI: Model and Bollywood actor Arzoo Govitrikar has filed an offence of domestic violence against her businessman-husband, police said Wednesday.

Arzoo Govitrikar, who is the sister of actor-model Aditi Govitrikar, lodged the complaint against her husband Siddharth Sabharwal at the Worli police station in Central Mumbai Tuesday, an official said.

"We have registered an offence of domestic violence against the husband of Arzoo Govitrikar," he said.

Arzoo Govitrikar has accused her businessman-husband of subjecting her to mental and physical torture for years, he said, quoting the complaint.

She also submitted CCTV footages in which her husband is purportedly seen assaulting her, he said.

Arzoo Govitrikar has claimed that in once instance her husband dragged her inside the bathroom and repeatedly slapped her under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

The actress also claimed Sabharwal had threatened to kill her family members, he said.

She alleged her husband had taken their five-year-old son in his custody, the official said.

A probe was underway into the case, he added.

Arzoo Govitrikar, who has featured in a few Hindi films and also TV serials, married Sabharwal in March 2010.