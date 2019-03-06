Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar makes digital debut with Amazon Prime's action thriller series

The series, which is expected to start production soon, will take place over "many seasons and many years".

Published: 06th March 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

akshay_kumar

Akshay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is the latest from Bollywood to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's action-packed thriller series.

The show, tentatively titled "The End", will take the 51-year-old actor back to his action roots he owes to the "Khiladi" films of the 1990s.

Jennifer Salke, Head - Amazon Studios (Worldwide), told PTI that "Akshay is starring in a big action thriller series, temporarily titled 'The End'. It will be very exciting." Salke said it will be an "edge-of-the-seat" action series.

Akshay, whose recent filmography features socially-relevant films and comedies, said the show cannot be termed as his comeback to the action genre.

"When did I go away from it? I have never gone away from action. Action is within me. I call myself a stuntman first and then an actor," the superstar said at the launch event of the show.

The actor arrived at the launch in his signature action style - this time with hands and legs on fire.

While Akshay refrained from divulging the plot details, he said it will be "a fun and an entertaining" story.

On his digital debut, the actor said it was his son, Aarav, who urged him to venture into the space.

Salke said the next big hit can come from anywhere in the world and Amazon believes a show like this will cross all boundaries.

READ HERE: Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' locks Eid 2020 release date 

The concept of the show is the next best-kept secret like the 'Lord of The Rings' concept, she added.

"It will be a global hit. We will be behind it in the way we have been behind so many projects like 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', 'Jack Ryan', 'Homecoming', etc," she said.

James Farrell, Head of International Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said the superstar has been contemplating about revisiting his action days for a long time.

He added that they started discussing the project three years ago.

"Akshay has been thinking about this one for years. He is just trying to figure out what he could do for his fans that was different. He wanted to go back to his action roots but not have it as the usual three-hour film arc. (He thought) 'What I could do for multiple years with lots of twists and turns?'" Farrell told PTI.

He added that the series, which is expected to start production soon, will take place over "many seasons and many years".

The series will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the banner behind Prime Video's another hit series "Breathe".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Amazon Prime Video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp