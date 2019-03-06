Home Entertainment Hindi

Thoroughly enjoying working on 'Pagalpanti': Arshad Warsi

"Pagalpanti" also stars Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, Ileana D'cruz and Anil Kapoor among many others.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arshad Warsi, who is currently busy shooting for his next project "Pagalpanti", says he is thoroughly enjoying working on it.

Arshad took to Twitter on Tuesday night and thanked the film's cast for keeping him comfortable.

"I am thoroughly enjoying working on 'Pagalpanti' thanks to Ileana D'cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Anees Bazmee, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla... The crew that has kept me so happy and comfortable... Thank you," Arshad tweeted.

The 50-year-old actor also wished Saurabh Shukla, who turned 56 on Tuesday.

Arshad, who was last seen onscreen in "Total Dhamaal", described him as "super talented" on screen and even more super in person.

"Pagalpanti" also stars Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, Ileana D'cruz and Anil Kapoor among many others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arshad Warsi Pagalpanti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp