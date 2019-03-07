Home Entertainment Hindi

Kiara Advani to play the female lead in 'Kanchana' Hindi remake?

It was announced a while ago that Raghava Lawrence, who played the lead in the original, will be helming the Hindi version too.

Published: 07th March 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kiara Advani

By Express News Service

Kiara Advani, last seen in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' opposite Ram Charan, has been reportedly roped in to play the female lead in Hindi remake of 2011 hit Tamil film, 'Kanchana'.

It was announced a while ago that Raghava Lawrence, who played the lead in the original, will be helming the Hindi version too. Interestingly, Kiara Advani is shooting for Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

She is also working in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

The yet-to-be-tiled remake is expected to be just inspired from the core story of the original and not a frame by frame copy. The makers are expected to make a formal announcement about the principal cast and crew soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiara Advani Kanchana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp