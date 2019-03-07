Kiara Advani to play the female lead in 'Kanchana' Hindi remake?

By Express News Service

Kiara Advani, last seen in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' opposite Ram Charan, has been reportedly roped in to play the female lead in Hindi remake of 2011 hit Tamil film, 'Kanchana'.

It was announced a while ago that Raghava Lawrence, who played the lead in the original, will be helming the Hindi version too. Interestingly, Kiara Advani is shooting for Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

She is also working in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

The yet-to-be-tiled remake is expected to be just inspired from the core story of the original and not a frame by frame copy. The makers are expected to make a formal announcement about the principal cast and crew soon.