Priyanka Chopra Jonas in talks to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has announced a documentary on the Jonas Brothers and Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke has credited Priyanka Chopra for introducing the musicians to her. In addition to the Jonas brothers documentary, Jennifer also revealed that they are in talks to collaborate with Priyanka for the streaming platform.

“I love Priyanka, she has so many incredible ideas and is interested in so many different things – from unscripted shows, socially conscious shows to big dramas and comedy. She is an incredible businesswoman. You can look for us to be doing more stuff with her,” said Jennifer.

Talking about the documentary, Jennifer said it is a "personal, behind-the-scenes-look" at the lives of the band members, who broke up in 2013. The music group, consisting of three brothers — Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas — recently released the song Sucker.

Jennifer, who was in India to announce Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s debut on their streaming platform with action-thriller series The End, said they are looking for both curated and original content in the country by establishing a long-term relationship with local talent.