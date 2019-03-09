Arya and Sayyeshaa's sangeet: Bride-to-be dances with grand aunt Saira Banu and other celebrities

By Online Desk

Pictures from actress Sayyeshaa Saigal's sangeet ceremony are going viral on social media and we can't get enough of them! While groom-to-be and actor Arya's absence was felt, there were a whole lot of other celebrities we spotted at the event.

A picture of the guests at Sayyeshaa's sangeet. (Photo | Instagram)

Veteran TV actress Anju Mahendroo shared pictures from Sayyeshaa’s sangeet, posing with celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Aditya Pancholi and Sooraj Pancholi.

Anju with Zarina Wahab at the sangeet. (Photo | Instagram)

South Indian star Arya officially announced his wedding with actress Sayyeshaa on Valentine's Day this year. The two shared the news from their Twitter handles along with a photograph and a designed card.

Their wedding is set to take place in Hyderabad on March 10th.

A video of Sayyeshaa dancing to hit number ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ too has surfaced. Actress Saira Banutoo is seen in one of the viral photos of the dance.

Sayyeshaa is the grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. Her mother Shaheen is Saira Banu's brother's daughter. Shaheen was also an actress and she was married to actor-producer Sumeet Saigal from 1990 to 2003.

Anju with Sanjay Dutt at the sangeet. (Photo | Instagram)

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi too is seen in the photos.

Sayyeshaa is on the left. Saira Bano in green behind her. Khushi Kapoor on the right. (Photo | Instagram)

Arya and Sayyeshaa worked together in the Tamil comedy Gajinikanth (2018). They are currently working together in Surya-starrer Kaappan, where Arya is playing the antagonist.

Sayyeshaa with Bigg Boss fame Sabyasachi Sathapathi. (Photo | Instagram)

Arya's next include Magamuni and the Hindi film 3 Dev. Arya's production house The Show People is hearing up for the release of Malayalam superstars Mammootty’s Pathinettam Padi and Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.