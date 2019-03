By Express News Service

Eyewear brand Scott has partnered with actors Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor for its Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The collection features a curated selection of frame shapes, exclusive accents, and alluring combinations. Each piece in the collection has UVA and UVB protection, polarized lenses, an anti-reflection coating, and double gradient mirrors.

Scott is a part of the Sterling Group, which has over 33 years of experience in the distribution of international brands in India.