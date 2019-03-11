Sam Esmail will not helm 'Homecoming'​ second season

By Express News Service

It looks like director Sam Esmail will not be returning to helm the second season of the Julia Roberts-starrer 'Homecoming'.

Esmail directed all ten episodes of the Amazon series’ debut season and it is speculated that he won’t be directing any episode in the sophomore season but will continue on as one of the executive producers of the show.

The first season introduced us to the story of Roberts’ Heidi Bergman, who works at Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a facility that aims at transitioning soldiers back to civilian life and how the facility does more than what is claims to be.

Season One also starred Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek.