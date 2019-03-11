Home Entertainment Hindi

Take a sneak peek into the 'Kalank' world; glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, others revealed

‘Kalank’ is a period drama and stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Published: 11th March 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in Kalank.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The highly-anticipated multi-starrer ‘Kalank’ has been hogging limelight ever since its inception, and the makers of the film sure know how to the keep the audience on their toes for the much-awaited period drama.

Karan Johar, who is bankrolling the film, shared a few glimpses from ‘Kalank’ ahead of the magical teaser which will come out tomorrow.

KJo shared sneak peek into the 1940 India, giving a glimpse of each actor from the film, including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Taking the audience on the journey of struggle during partition, the blurred images shared by KJo doesn’t really show the face of any actor properly apart from Sanjay’s character, but showcases colonial buildings and vintage cars, leaving the fans more intrigued.

SEE POST HERE

“Six lives that will forever be changed. #KalankTeaser tomorrow,” KJo captioned the post. Check out the glimpses here:

The posters of the three men of 'Kalank' came out on March 7 and the leading ladies' first looks were revealed on International Women's Day (March 8).

VIEW PHOTOS HERE | From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense

Kalank is one of Karan’s most anticipated films of all times, considering its star-studded cast. 

Karan recently shared an emotional note along with the first look of his upcoming production. 

The filmmaker went onto share that how much the film, that was conceptualised 15 years ago and one on which even his late father Yash Johar worked on, meant to him.

Set in the 40s, the film was envisioned by Yash Johar and Karan tried to make it a reality.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, ‘Kalank’ is a period drama and stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

This will be Alia and Varun's fourth collaboration after working together in blockbusters like 'Student of the Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

