Find discussion about Ramadan, elections totally disgusting: Javed Akhtar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has labelled the row over Ramadan dates coinciding with the Lok Sabha election schedule as "totally disgusting" and urged the Election Commission (EC) not to consider the controversy even for a second.

Akhtar, in a series of tweets on Monday night, said: "I find this whole discussion about Ramzan and elections totally disgusting. This is the kind of distorted and convoluted version of secularism that to me is repulsive, revolting and intolerable. EC shouldn't consider it for a second."

The 74-year-old's reaction come after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim questioned the seven-phase Lok Sabha election schedule.

People saying ‘Muslims won’t go out and vote as the month of #Ramzan will be in during elections’



Man i tell you! we will fast, we will starve, even if sun heat sucks all our energy which is left, we will walk to booth and vote, we will make sure Modi is voted out and defeated. — دانش خان Danish Khan (@DKhantastic) March 10, 2019

The leaders quarrelled about the dates for the polls clashing with Ramadan, which is tentatively expected to be observed in May.