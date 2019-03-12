Home Entertainment Hindi

Find discussion about Ramadan, elections totally disgusting: Javed Akhtar

A Samajwadi Party leader and a Trinamool Congress leader had quarrelled about the dates for the polls clashing with Ramadan, which is tentatively expected to be observed in May. 

Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has labelled the row over Ramadan dates coinciding with the Lok Sabha election schedule as "totally disgusting" and urged the Election Commission (EC) not to consider the controversy even for a second.

Akhtar, in a series of tweets on Monday night, said: "I find this whole discussion about Ramzan and elections totally disgusting. This is the kind of distorted and convoluted version of secularism that to me is repulsive, revolting and intolerable. EC shouldn't consider it for a second."

The 74-year-old's reaction come after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim questioned the seven-phase Lok Sabha election schedule.

The leaders quarrelled about the dates for the polls clashing with Ramadan, which is tentatively expected to be observed in May. 

