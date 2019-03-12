Home Entertainment Hindi

Mother Teresa biopic in the works

Written and directed by Seema Upadhyay, the film, announced on Monday, will have a cast of Indian and international actors.

Published: 12th March 2019 11:30 AM

Mother Teresa (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Biopics are clearly the toast in the Indian film industry, and it is the turn of Nobel laureate Mother Teresa to have a film on her life.

The makers met Sister Prema Mary Pierick, the current Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, and Sister Lynne in Kolkata recently to seek their blessings for the project on the life of the iconic nun who came from Albania to India in 1929 and set up the Missionaries of Charity in 1948.

Upadhyay said in a statement: “We visited the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata and the experience was surreal.”

“She is a global icon and we will ensure to leave no stone unturned to meet her international stature and pay our tribute to the noble soul. We hope we will do justice and will be able to spread the message for peace, love, and humanity that Mother Teresa stood for,” the producers said in a joint statement.

