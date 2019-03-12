Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor shares first photo with his adorable baby son Zain

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife have a daughter Misha and son Zain.

Published: 12th March 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor with his son Zain. (Photo | Shahid Kapoor Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor often shares photographs of his daughter Misha or wife Mira on social media. For the first time, he has posted a photograph with his son Zain, whose arrival last year made the family "feel complete".

He took to Instagram on Saturday to post the father-son photograph in which he is all smiles while playing with the little one. He captioned it: "The sun!"

Shahid with daughter Misha (Photo | Shahid Kapoor Instagram)

After Zain's birth in September last year, the "Padmaavat" actor had tweeted: "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all."

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. 

He had said: "My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents. "If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don't think that works, so you need to find that balance."

TAGS
shahid kapoor Shahid Kapoor son Misha Kapoor Zain Kapoor MIRA RAJPUT

