Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Music band Maroon 5 performs at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding party

The Ambanis had roped in Coldplay and The Chainsmokers to perform at their pre-wedding gala in St. Moritz, Switzerland last month.

Published: 12th March 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After getting Beyonce to perform at a pre-wedding party for his daughter Isha last year, industrialist Mukesh Ambani -- the richest Indian -- on Sunday hosted a post-wedding celebration for his son Akash with American pop rock band Maroon 5 regaling a star-studded crowd.

Maroon 5, which has Adam Levine as its lead vocalist, took the stage at the Jio World Centre, and performed some of their hit tracks, including "Girls like you" and "What lovers do".

While a social media policy was issued to the guests urging privacy for the celebrations, a few video snippets from the private show made it to social media.

In one of the videos, the couple is seen dancing away and lip synced to Levine's live rendition of his popular song "She will be loved".

WATCH VIDEO:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After the after-wedding party of Akash Ambani & Shloka Ambani none other than Adam Levine with his band Maroon5 performed at a private concert specially organised for the newly-wed couple, their families and the guests at the party. . . . . . . . . . #adamlevine #privateconcert #maroon5 #ambanifamily #ambaniwedding #akashambani #shlokamehta #concert #performance #galanight #weddingdiaries #bigfatindianwedding #indianwedding #lifestyleofrichandfamous #famousfamily #richandfamous #Lifestyle #richestfamily #indiancelebrities #weddingcelebration #celebrationtime #weddingconcert #indianmagazine #OnlineMagazine #fashionomical #jiogarden #mumbai

A post shared by fashionomical Magazine (@fashionomical.in) on

Their songs "Sugar" and "Moves like Jagger" are reportedly loved by Akash and Shloka respectively.

Having the Grammy Award-winning Maroon 5 at the party took Akash and Shloka's wedding celebrations to the next level after the Ambani family had already made the world sit up and take notice of the celebrations by roping in Coldplay and The Chainsmokers to perform at their pre-wedding gala in St. Moritz, Switzerland last month.

VIEW PHOTOS | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style

Akash, son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, got married here on Saturday at a lavish ceremony.

The celebration night on Sunday saw elaborate fireworks and a performance by Akash's mother Nita Ambani. She danced to Krishna bhajan "Achyutam Keshavam" with a musical fountain adding to the drama.

Bollywood celebs turned up in full force for the gala evening.

The guests included Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jeetendra and daughter Ekta Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre Behl, Prasoon Joshi, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

There was also Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Boney Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Falguni Pathak, Farah Khan, Sanjay Khan, Kiara Advani, Anu Malik, Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Juhi Chawla, Rajkumar Hirani, Diana Penty and David Dhawan among others.

Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, P.V. Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were seen from the sports world, while politician Uddhav Thackeray was seen with his son Aditya at the function.

A reception party on Monday will wrap up the celebrations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Maroon 5 Adam Levine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp