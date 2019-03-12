WATCH | Music band Maroon 5 performs at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding party

By IANS

MUMBAI: After getting Beyonce to perform at a pre-wedding party for his daughter Isha last year, industrialist Mukesh Ambani -- the richest Indian -- on Sunday hosted a post-wedding celebration for his son Akash with American pop rock band Maroon 5 regaling a star-studded crowd.

Maroon 5, which has Adam Levine as its lead vocalist, took the stage at the Jio World Centre, and performed some of their hit tracks, including "Girls like you" and "What lovers do".

While a social media policy was issued to the guests urging privacy for the celebrations, a few video snippets from the private show made it to social media.

In one of the videos, the couple is seen dancing away and lip synced to Levine's live rendition of his popular song "She will be loved".

Their songs "Sugar" and "Moves like Jagger" are reportedly loved by Akash and Shloka respectively.

Having the Grammy Award-winning Maroon 5 at the party took Akash and Shloka's wedding celebrations to the next level after the Ambani family had already made the world sit up and take notice of the celebrations by roping in Coldplay and The Chainsmokers to perform at their pre-wedding gala in St. Moritz, Switzerland last month.

Akash, son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, got married here on Saturday at a lavish ceremony.

The celebration night on Sunday saw elaborate fireworks and a performance by Akash's mother Nita Ambani. She danced to Krishna bhajan "Achyutam Keshavam" with a musical fountain adding to the drama.

Bollywood celebs turned up in full force for the gala evening.

The guests included Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jeetendra and daughter Ekta Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre Behl, Prasoon Joshi, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

There was also Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Boney Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Falguni Pathak, Farah Khan, Sanjay Khan, Kiara Advani, Anu Malik, Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Juhi Chawla, Rajkumar Hirani, Diana Penty and David Dhawan among others.

Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, P.V. Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were seen from the sports world, while politician Uddhav Thackeray was seen with his son Aditya at the function.

A reception party on Monday will wrap up the celebrations.