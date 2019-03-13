Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to reunite for a supernatural thriller

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bankrolled by Sunil Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment, the yet-untitled film will be shot late this year, and is expected to release in 2020.

Published: 13th March 2019

Director Anurag Kashyap with actress Taapsee Pannu on Manmarziyaan sets.

Director Anurag Kashyap with actress Taapsee Pannu on Manmarziyaan sets. (Photo | Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently worked in Manmarziyaan, will be joining hands once again for a supernatural thriller.

"I always knew I will work again with Anurag considering the experience I had during Manmarziyaan but didn't know it will happen so soon," Taapsee said in a statement.

Bankrolled by Sunil Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment, the yet-untitled film will be shot late this year, and is expected to release in 2020. 

"Sunir and I have also been discussing working on more subjects together for quite some time. I am looking forward to this film as I have not explored the supernatural genre in Hindi films as yet," she added.

At the moment, Anurag is busy with the pre-production work, and is scouting for locations.

"Taapsee keeps me on my toes and she is on a mission to push me to take on challenges. She threw this one at me and I am taking it on. I have never done anything like this before so I am looking forward to it," Anurag said.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

