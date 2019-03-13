Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to reunite for a supernatural thriller
Bankrolled by Sunil Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment, the yet-untitled film will be shot late this year, and is expected to release in 2020.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently worked in Manmarziyaan, will be joining hands once again for a supernatural thriller.
"I always knew I will work again with Anurag considering the experience I had during Manmarziyaan but didn't know it will happen so soon," Taapsee said in a statement.
"Sunir and I have also been discussing working on more subjects together for quite some time. I am looking forward to this film as I have not explored the supernatural genre in Hindi films as yet," she added.
At the moment, Anurag is busy with the pre-production work, and is scouting for locations.
"Taapsee keeps me on my toes and she is on a mission to push me to take on challenges. She threw this one at me and I am taking it on. I have never done anything like this before so I am looking forward to it," Anurag said.
