SEE PICS: It’s a wrap for Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' is one of the most awaited films of this year. And you will soon be able to witness the dynamic duo in theatres as the entire team has wrapped up the shoot of the film.

Helmed by ‘Margarita With A Straw’ fame Shonali Bose, the upcoming movie also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The entire cast and crew of the film got together to celebrate the wrap-up.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. He posted few pictures of the team's wrap-up party.

Filming complete... #TheSkyIsPink stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim... Directed by Shonali Bose... Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films. pic.twitter.com/wYc9tIvRkz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2019

One of the picture shows the entire team posing together for a happy picture, another one shows Shonali making Farhan eat a chunk of cake. While, the third picture features Priyanka, Rohit, Zaira and Shonali posing for a lovely picture.

Taran wrote, “Filming complete... #TheSkyIsPink stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim... Directed by Shonali Bose... Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.”

Happy to share that #TheSkyIsPink is releasing on October 11th.

I cannot thank Shonali Bose enough for bringing the incredible story of the beautiful Chaudhary family to screen. Bring part of it has been special. @priyankachopra @ZairaWasimmm @RonnieScrewvala @roykapurfilms pic.twitter.com/xlIjhAAHY4 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 21, 2019

‘The Sky Is Pink’ marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years.

The team had recently shot the last sequence of the film in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The filming of ‘The Sky is Pink’ began on August 8, 2018 and the second schedule began in London in October 13, 2018.

The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also tells the love story of her parents.

It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year.

Meanwhile, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film ‘Isn't It Romantic’, which also stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019 and on Netflix on February 28, 2019.

Farhan will soon start shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next directorial 'Toofan'.