'No Fathers in Kashmir' wins censor war, to release in April

Published: 15th March 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

The film stars Soni Razdan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha and Maya Sarao in lead roles. (Photo | @nofathers_movie)

By Express News Service

Ashvin Kumar’s new film 'No Fathers In Kashmir' is set for an April 5, 2019 release after obtaining a U/A certificate from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT).

The film was earlier offered an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which was protested by the makers. Following two hearings in December and January, FCAT in its decision on March 11 announced the film fit for U/A certification “after a few cuts and disclaimers are incorporated in the movie.”

'No Fathers in Kashmir' follows the love story between a local boy and a British Kashmiri. The film stars Soni Razdan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha and Maya Sarao in lead roles.

Delighted with the censor win, Ashvin Kumar said, “This is a film made for young people all over India to connect with young people all over Kashmir, about the euphoria and hopefulness of being young. An 'A' certificate would keep both these audiences away from each other. Now I am confident kids will come out with their hearts beating for Kashmir.” 

Kumar was nominated for an Oscar for his short film, 'Little Terrorist', and has won two National Awards for his films 'Inshallah Football' and 'Inshallah Kashmir.'

