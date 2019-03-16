Queen remakes in south get Amitabh Bachchan’s voice 

By Express News Service

Ramesh Aravind adds zing to Queen remakes. This particular pub track is doubly special for it has the remix version of a popular track Sukaviva Surapaanam ede Swarga Samanam of Master Hirannaiah’s play - Devadasi, which was performed on stage, and the last four lines, which are in English has the voice of Amitabh Bachchan. Ramesh Aravind tells us about how the legendary actor came into the picture.

“There is a pub song in the original and I was looking for a right parallel when I came across a song, which Master Hirannaih had placed for his play - Devadasi and he has this particular track placed in the end.

“Though it is a drama that was staged around 40 years ago, I felt it was up-to-date. I recommended that song to the producers, who in turn got the lyric rights from Master Hirannaih, and it was returned by Amit Trivedi, the music director of the film done in south Indian languages. And when we were thinking as to who will be the best fit to render the voice for the last four lines, I mentioned Amitabh Bachchan’s name. I thought there is no better icon than the legendary actor who can add weight to the song.

The producers, who thought it was a great idea reached out to him and the legendary actor was kind enough to do this for us,” explains Ramesh, adding that the track will be placed in all four languages. He feels doubly lucky as two of his projects have the presence of Amitabh. “I was the writer of Amrithadhare, which was directed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar had Amitabh made a special appearance.

This film, which I am directing in two languages - Kannada and Telugu, I have the actor rendering his deep voice,” he mentions. The film made under the banner Mediente International Films Ltd, Butterfly made in Kannada, features Parul Yadav and Kajal Agarwal as part of the Tamil version, Paris Paris, Manjima Mohan, plays the lead in the Malayalam version Zam Zam and Telugu version has Tamamnnah Bhatia and is titled as Mahalakshmi. With Satya Hegde as the cameraman for Kananda and Tamil,

Ramesh has completed the post production and the director along with the team is now working out logistics to release the film in all four languages.