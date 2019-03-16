Young actors sharpen your skills: Ashutosh Rana

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ashutosh Rana, who has featured in some successful films including "Simmba", "Dhadak" and "Mulk" among others, says working with the young generation of actors has sharpened his skills and updated him as an actor.

Asked how it feels to work with younger talents today, he said: "It feels really nice when audience acknowledges, accepts and appreciates your work. It motivates you to perform better in future."

"I feel fortunate that I have worked with young actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishant Khatter and Sushant Singh Rajput because when you work with them, then they automatically update you and sharpen up your skills as an actor."

Ashutosh will next be seen in a web series called "Chhatrasal", where he essays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Talking about his new web series, Rana said: "He is one of the biggest figures of Indian history. If you talk about Mughal dynasty then in that period, there were only two figures who were really vital -- one of them is Akbar because of his ideology and another one is Aurangzeb. People don't remember rulers who ruled the country before and after them."

The actor said he always wanted to be a part of a historical web series. "I feel your wish gets fulfilled but the universe tells you that you have to wait for it."

Maharaja Chhatrasal was a medieval Indian warrior of the 16th century from the Bundela clan, who fought against the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and established his own kingdom in Bundelkhand, becoming the founder of Panna State. "Chhatrasal" also features Jitin Gulati, Manish Wadhwa, Manmohan Tiwari, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anusha Lohar and child actor Rudra Soni.