Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra​ is fun to work with: Rakul Preet Singh

Post Aiyaary, the actress will feature with Sidharth in the upcoming film "Marjaavaan".

Published: 17th March 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo | Facebook.com/ActressRakulPreet/)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who will share screen space with actor Sidharth Malhotra once again, says it's fun to work him. The two will feature in the upcoming film "Marjaavaan". They had earlier worked together in the 2018 action-thriller film "Aiyaary".

"It is fun to work with someone you know you get along well with. Sidharth and I hit it off well during 'Aiyaary' because he is from Delhi and so am I. He is a very grounded, nice boy and fun to work with. I think that equation definitely shows on screen," Rakul told IANS. Directed by Milap Zaveri, "Marjaavaan" is an action-thriller. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

Rakul describes her role as "very different". "Milap loves giving 'bhaari bharkam' (hard-hitting) dialogues and when I signed this film, he said my heroes have always had big dialogues. This is the first time my heroine also has," she said.

The 28-year-old actress also has Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie "De De Pyaar De", starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. "People in the same year will see me in two absolutely contrasting roles in Hindi which I am really looking forward to," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rakul Preet Singh Sidharth Malhotra Marjaavaan Aiyaary Rakul Preet singh interview

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp