Alia Bhatt to star opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'

Bhansali is re-teaming with Khan after two decades as a lead in the film, which is described as a "love story".

Published: 19th March 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is set to star as female lead opposite Salman Khan in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, which is titled, "Inshallah", the makers announced Tuesday.

The film be co-produced by Khan and Bhansali's production banners.

Bhansali is re-teaming with Khan after two decades as a lead in the film, which is described as a "love story".

Salman took to Twitter to share the news.

"It's been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, 'Inshallah'. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey. #Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial," the actor wrote.

Bhansali Productions also confirmed the announcement.

"Finally all speculations and wait end as 2019 brings together #SLB, @BeingSalmanKhan and @aliaa08 in his next film, #Inshallah. Wishing that this entire journey be filled with a lot of love and Inshallah, the team is blessed with hope and faith @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982," the tweet from their official handle read.

The film also marks Bhatt's first collaboration with both Khan and Bhansali.

She said working with the actor-director duo is a dream come true for her.

The development came almost a month after Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, revealed Khan will star in Bhansali's next venture.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical", which starred Khan.

The actor went on to feature in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999 opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Khan also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya", which launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

