Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Badhaai Ho' to be remade in south Indian languages

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Badhaai Ho' is based on the story of an elderly couple who are expecting their third child.

A still from 'Badhaai Ho'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Producer Boney Kapoor is set to remake last year's hit Hindi film "Badhaai Ho" in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

"Badhaai Ho", which stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, is based on the story of an elderly couple who are expecting their third child.

According to IMDb customer ratings, "Badhaai Ho" was among the top five Indian movies of 2018. And now, Boney will remake the Hindi film for the south Indian audience.

"I have acquired the rights of 'Badhaai Ho' under my production house Bayview for all the south Indian languages. I was keen on remaking it as it is a film that resonates with both the masses and classes," Boney told IANS.

He is also working on the remake of the 2016 Hindi film "Pink" with Tamil star Ajith.

Asked why he is remaking Hindi films, he said: "Earlier I used to buy rights of south Indian films to make in Hindi. Now I am reversing the process."

Boney had backed the Salman Khan-starrer "Wanted", which was a remake of the Telugu film "Pokiri".

The producer will team up with Ajith again. He has a Tamil film with the actor. The shooting will be starting in July and will release in April 2020.

"The subject is still not finalised," he said.

