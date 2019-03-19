Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor share hugs, goodbye kisses

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors and former couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted greeting each other with hugs and goodbye kisses after an event here.

Deepika and Ranbir, who reunited for a commercial a few days ago, attended the event on Monday for the brand that they are endorsing together.

Their photographs after the event have surfaced online. In the viral photographs, the "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" stars can be seen bidding adieu to each other.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone​ beats SRK as Indian Cinema's top star in 2018

In one of the images, Deepika and Ranbir are seen sharing kisses on the cheek.

Several videos from the event also got viral in which Ranbir is seen shaking a leg with Deepika to her husband and actor Ranveer Singh's song "Aankh marey" from "Simmba".

Deepika married Ranveer in November last year after dating for six years, while Ranbir is reportedly dating actress Alia Bhatt.