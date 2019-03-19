Home Entertainment Hindi

Nine looks of Vivek Oberoi in and as PM Narendra Modi

Omung Kumar’s political biography film PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to release on April 12. 

Published: 19th March 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 12:24 PM

Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'.

Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

The film stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the role of incumbent Indian PM Narendra Damodardas Modi. On Monday, the makers of the political biopic released nine new looks of Oberoi from the film. A second poster of the film was scheduled to be launched by BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday but event was postponed due to the death of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening.  

Detailing Vivek’s make-up regime for the role, a source said, “He gets up 2.30am in the morning each day, goes under the process of seven to eight hours make-up and is on the sets by 8 am ready to shoot. Due to prosthetics, the actor can only consume liquids throughout the duration of the shoot.”

“On the sets of the film, his transformation was so complete that he behaved like the character even when the camera was not on. So startling and complete was his physical and emotional transformation that members of the unit were taken aback,” the source added. Producer Sandip Singh is all praise for the actor’s versatility and dedication. 

He said, “I wanted a versatile actor to play this role, Vivek made an unconventional debut with Company and also gave Saathiya in the same year. I wanted the actor to give me one year of his life before the shoot begins in order to understand the journey. The films ranges from the year 1957 to 2019.” He added, “Vivek gave 15 look tests that needed seven-eight hours of make up each day. When an actor shows this dedication for a film, the filmmaker and the whole crew is extremely enthusiastic and encouraged to make the film.”

