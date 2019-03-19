Home Entertainment Hindi

'Romeo Akbar Walter' celebrates unnoticed people: Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy-starrer 'Romeo Akbar Walter' celebrates the unnoticed people who have sacrificed their lives for the love of their country.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy (Photo | Mouni Roy Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy, who will be seen in the forthcoming film "Romeo Akbar Walter", says the espionage thriller celebrates the unnoticed people who have sacrificed their lives for the love of their country.

"Romeo Akbar Walter" is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. In the film, actor John Abraham plays the title role who works as an undercover agent for the Indian intelligence agency.

Asked what made her join the cast of "Romeo Akbar Walter", Mouni said: "I really liked the script of 'Romeo Akbar Walter'. I remember when the film's director Robbie Grewal was narrating the story to me... in the middle of the narration, I realised that I wanted to be a part of this film. It's a very interesting story. It's about a man who gives up everything for his country. He sacrifices his name, family and love."

"This film celebrates those nameless people who go unnoticed and nobody even gets to know the amount of courage and sacrifice they displayed for the love of country."

Talking about her character in the film, Mouni said: "I am playing the love interest of Romeo in the film. She is a simple girl who works in a bank."

Mouni made her Hindi film debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold". She also has "Brahmastra" and "Made in China" in her kitty.

How does she select her films?

"I guess it's always the instinct and the story. When I read scripts, I always see what is the story about and if it's an interesting story and if I want to be a part of the story then comes my character.

"If I think that I have something to do or it challenges me or excites me as an actor, I agree to be a part of that project," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mouni Roy Romeo Akbar Walter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp