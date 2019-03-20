Akshay Kumar gets defeated by woman officer in mock fight

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the release of his film "Kesari", actor Akshay Kumar visited a BSF camp and performed a mock fight with a woman officer here.

Akshay on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a video in which he can be seen engaged in a mock fight with a woman officer. The actor started the fight with some clever tricks but was quickly pinned to the ground by the officer.

Always a treat to meet the Jawans from @BSF_India . Their training, passion and enthusiasm is top-notch, always a learning experience. pic.twitter.com/HdMSVSdJhX

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2019

"Kesari" is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British army fought 10,000 Afghan invaders. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars actress Parineeti Chopra. It is due to release on Thursday.