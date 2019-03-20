Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar gets defeated by woman officer in mock fight

The actor met BSF jawans while promoting his upcoming film Kesari.

Published: 20th March 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the release of his film "Kesari", actor Akshay Kumar visited a BSF camp and performed a mock fight with a woman officer here.

Akshay on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a video in which he can be seen engaged in a mock fight with a woman officer. The actor started the fight with some clever tricks but was quickly pinned to the ground by the officer.

Always a treat to meet the Jawans from @BSF_India . Their training, passion and enthusiasm is top-notch, always a learning experience. pic.twitter.com/HdMSVSdJhX

"Kesari" is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British army fought 10,000 Afghan invaders. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars actress Parineeti Chopra. It is due to release on Thursday.

TAGS
Akshay Kumar Kesari BSF Akshay Kumar BSF Parineeti Chopra

