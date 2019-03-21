Ashish Sharma to feature as young Narendra Modi in webseries

By Express News Service

Actor Ashish Sharma will be essaying the role of a young Narendra Modi in Umesh Shukla’s upcoming web-series on the incumbent Indian Prime Minister. Ashish made his Bollywood debut in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) and has appeared as the lead in TV shows like Siya Ke Ram and Chandragupta Maurya.

Talking about the opportunity, the actor says, “More than being honoured I feel highly responsible to be portraying the active prime minister of my country.”Asked about the biggest challenge about essaying Modi, he added, “The biggest challenge is to bring forth an unbiased and ethical portrayal of the journey. It gets even more difficult since the age I play doesn’t have any reference point and there is very less footage of him from that age in the public domain.

What I portray could become the reference point and that needs to be honest, brave, and genuine.”

Umesh, whose feature film credits include Oh My God, All Is Well and 102 Not Out, has directed all ten episodes of the upcoming show. Titled Modi, the series will premiere in April on Eros Now. The show has been co-produced by Benchmark Pictures and Eros Now.