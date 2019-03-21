Home Entertainment Hindi

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to not be screened in INOX multiplexes

The filmmaker also added that the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love Per Square Foot was supposed to be a theatrical release, but the VPF issue forced him to release it on streaming platforms.

Published: 21st March 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

By Express News Service

Even as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, the Vasan Bala directorial, bankrolled by Ronnie Screwala under his RSVP Movies, is set to hit the screens on March 21, it has come to light that the film will not be released in the INOX chain of multiplexes. 

A still from the film

The issue stems from Ronnie filing a case with the Competition Commission of India against four theatre chains in India — PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, and Carnival Cinemas — for charging exorbitant Virtual Print Fee(VPF). Ronnie took to social media to announce that despite being one of the biggest Hindi releases in Taiwan, the film will not be releasing in INOX screens across the country. 

WATCH TRAILER:

The filmmaker also added that the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love Per Square Foot was supposed to be a theatrical release, but the VPF issue forced him to release it on streaming platforms. Considering how Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is releasing only in limited screens, fewer theatres won’t augur well for the box-office collections of the film, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Ronnie Screwala INOX RSVP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp