Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to not be screened in INOX multiplexes

Even as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, the Vasan Bala directorial, bankrolled by Ronnie Screwala under his RSVP Movies, is set to hit the screens on March 21, it has come to light that the film will not be released in the INOX chain of multiplexes.

The issue stems from Ronnie filing a case with the Competition Commission of India against four theatre chains in India — PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, and Carnival Cinemas — for charging exorbitant Virtual Print Fee(VPF). Ronnie took to social media to announce that despite being one of the biggest Hindi releases in Taiwan, the film will not be releasing in INOX screens across the country.

The filmmaker also added that the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love Per Square Foot was supposed to be a theatrical release, but the VPF issue forced him to release it on streaming platforms. Considering how Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is releasing only in limited screens, fewer theatres won’t augur well for the box-office collections of the film, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, and Gulshan Devaiah.