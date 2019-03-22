Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar roasted over liking anti-SRK tweet, says Twitter handle having 'technical problem'

Karan's like on the comment did not go well with SRK fans as they started #shameonKaran on Twitter and started questioning his friendship with SRK.

Published: 22nd March 2019 05:56 PM

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan's one of the closest friends, Karan Johar, on Friday received flak from the superstar's fans for liking a tweet containing objectionable terms against the actor.

Karan, who has always been vocal about his affection towards SRK, issued an apology after #ShameonKaranJohar started trending on the microblogging site. "Guys having a technical problem with my Twitter account. Strange things are going on. From uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would NEVER even acknowledge.

"Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience. Sorting it out asap," Karan tweeted.

The post, which landed the director in trouble, compared the day one box-office performance of Shah Rukh's "Zero" and Karan's production, Akshay Kumar-starrer "Kesari". The filmmaker has since unliked the tweet.

Unlike his fans, Shah Rukh had a witty response to the controversy and said he hated clarifications on social media.

"Karan Johar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes! Just like life, Twitter does not come with instructions, so mistakes are natural.... and also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Love not War... It's more fun," SRK tweeted.

During the day, many of the actor's fans had expressed their anger on Twitter.

"SRK faced criticism because of his friendship with Karan Johar. He was always there when he needed someone to stand for him. Supported him in every point of life. But Snake @karanjohar liked a tweet which mentioned SRK as Gay. #ShameOnKaranJohar," a user wrote.

Another fan tweeted, "An open enemy is better than a false friend. Be aware.., He is a SNAKE @karanjohar #ShameOnKaranJohar"

"Megastar @iamsrk always considered @karanjohar his younger brother. That's not how you treat your elder brother @karanjohar. And faking it for the paparazzi isn't going to do you any good. #ShameOnKaranJohar," read another tweet.

Shah Rukh and Karan first worked together on "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge". SRK went on to star in the filmmaker's directorial debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and later in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" and "My Name Is Khan". The superstar also made a cameo appearance in Karan's last venture "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Shah Rukh Khan anti-SRK tweet Karan Johar ShameonKaranJohar

