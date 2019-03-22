Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan joins Captain America, Iron Man, Thor in Dubai

The #BeMyGuest campaign consists of a series of films across social media and online platforms, highlighting iconic locations and sites in the posh Middle Eastern city.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DUBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with superheroes Captain America, Iron Man and Thor to solve yet another riddle in Dubai's picturesque locale in his latest promotional campaign.

The 53-year-old superstar has been featuring in a series of videos that are part of Dubai Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign.

The fourth video starts with Shah Rukh saying out a riddle: "With hammer, shield and armour, Earth's mightiest heroes gain their power."

The "Dilwale" star then goes to IMG World's Of Adventure, an indoor amusement park here and helps a woman find her lost son.

He wins a prize that says "on all the walk to everything you need, the white hat is your guide". The engraved metal piece brings him the second coin.

"There are three hidden coins in Dubai.... Where do you think I should go for the last one?" SRK ends the video.

