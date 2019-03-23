Home Entertainment Hindi

Ashish Sharma to portray Narendra Modi in Eros Now's web-series

Actor Ashish Sharma will be essaying the role of a young Narendra Modi in Umesh Shukla’s upcoming web-series on the incumbent Indian Prime Minister.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ashish Sharma. (Photo | FB)

By Express News Service

Actor Ashish Sharma will be essaying the role of a young Narendra Modi in Umesh Shukla’s upcoming web-series on the incumbent Indian Prime Minister. Ashish made Bollywood debut in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2 010) and has appeared in leading turns in the TV shows Siye Ke Ram and Chandragupta Maurya. 

Actor Ashish Sharma in a still from
the webseries on PM Narendra Modi.

The actor said, “More than being honoured I feel highly responsible to be portraying the active prime minister of my country, because I’ll be representing my country and its peoples belief to the world… it’s an absolute honour though for anybody to be playing such an influential and magnanimous leader and his journey to become one… undoubtedly Mr. Modi is the most prolific political figures in the world today having said that it only adds to the pressure and responsibility.”

Asked about the biggest challenge of the essaying Modi, he added, “The biggest challenge is to bring forth an unbiased and ethical portrayal of the journey, as the age I play it doesn’t have any reference point and very less footage in public domain, which in turn brings it to the fact that what I portray will become the reference point for the world. So, it needs to be honest, brave and genuine… “ 

Shukla, whose feature film credits include Oh My God, All Is Well and 102 Not Out, has directed all 10 episodes of the upcoming show. Titled Modi, the series will premiere in April on Eros Now. 
The show has been co-produced by Benchmark Pictures and Eros Now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashish Sharma Umesh Shukla Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Umesh Shukla Love Sex Aur Dhoka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp