Bollywood flips through crime pages for inspiration

Film directors are now moving towards crime scenes and bringing them alive on screens.

Shefali Shah, John Abraham, Sacred Games 2

Crime topics seem to

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Going beyond the usual formulated tales of boy meeting girl, falling in love and running around trees - Indian filmmakers are now taking a step forward focusing on crime scenes and bringing them alive on screens.

Filmmakers are researching and are taking extra measures to tell the stories through films such as "India's Most Wanted" or one of the most heinous crimes -- Delhi gang rape -- titled "Delhi Crime".

Here are some of them, listed by IANS:

  • "Delhi Crime": Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta's current project "Delhi Crime" is currently creating waves in the country. The seven-part web series is based on the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case and its investigation. The show's cast is led by Shefali Shah and includes Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama.
  • "India's Most Wanted": Actor Arjun Kapoor-starrer "India's Most Wanted", inspired from true events, unfolds the story of the mission that captured India's most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet. In the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial, Arjun will be seen essaying the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on the silver screen. The film is set to release on May 24.
  • "Batla House": Directed by Nikkhil Advani, "Batla House" features John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Prakash Raj. The film is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Known for doing patriotic movies like "Madras Cafe" and "Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran" and "Satyameva Jayate", John will once again be seen donning patriotism on his sleeve in "Batla House" by essaying police officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav who led the Batla House encounter. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.
  • "Romeo Akbar Walter" or "RAW": Director Robbie Grewal's forthcoming film "Romeo Akbar Walter" or "RAW", is an espionage thriller. It traces the events leading to the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The film stars John Abraham, Mouni Roy and Sikandar Kher in key roles.
  • "Sacred Games 2": Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, "Sacred Games" is a thriller series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. The series revolves around Sartaj, a seasoned and cynical Mumbai police officer and a fugitive gang boss, whose cryptic warning spurs the officer on a quest to save Mumbai from cataclysm. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan. The second season is set to release soon.
