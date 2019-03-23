Here's why Arjun Kapoor is on hat spree these days

By ANI

NEW DELHI: If you are wondering why Arjun Kapoor's each and every public appearance these days comes with a covered head, here's why. The actor is currently shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming film 'Panipat' and the makers have decided to keep Arjun's look under tight wraps, hence the hat spree.

Speaking with ANI on Saturday, the actor, while revealing the reason behind wearing a hat, said, "I have been wearing hats to hide my look these days. This look is from my upcoming film Panipat."

Mentioning that the idea of hiding the looks from the audience till the time the film was under pipeline was of Ashutosh Gowariker, Arjun said, " My director wanted to keep my look under wraps so that when people see me as a 'peshwa' for the first time, it would create an impact."

'Panipat', a historical drama film which also features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles, is based on the historically significant Third Battle of Panipat. which took place on January 14, 1761.

The battle, which took place on January 14, 1761, occurred between a northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. The battle is considered to be one of the largest and most eventful wars fought in the 18th century.

With a glorious tagline, 'The Great Betrayal,' 'Panipat' is set to release on December 6, 2019.