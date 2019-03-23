Home Entertainment Hindi

Javed Akhtar 'shocked' to see name in PM Modi biopic credits

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi is essaying the role of Modi in the biopic, which is scheduled to release on April 5.

Published: 23rd March 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday denied writing songs for Omung Kumar B directorial film "PM Narendra Modi".

Akhtar took to Twitter and expressed shock to see his name in the credits of the film's trailer.

"I am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it," Akhtar tweeted along with the snapshot of the trailer's video in which his name was mentioned among several other artistes in the lyrics category.

The trailer of "PM Narendra Modi" -- based on the life of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- was launched on Thursday.

The film will showcase the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as the Gujarat Chief Minister, to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the PM.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi is essaying the role of Modi in the biopic, which is scheduled to release on April 5.

Produced by Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Sandip Ssingh, "PM Narendra Modi" also features Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Javed Akhtar Vivek Oberoi PM Modi Modi biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp