Home Entertainment Hindi

No National award for 'Manikarnika' will create doubt: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was on ten-days of silence meditation which even included staying away from modern communication gadgets.

Published: 24th March 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File | PTI)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi", says that if she will not receive a National film Award for her portrayal of Rani Lakshmibai in the historical drama, then it will lead to questions on their credibility.

Interacting with media at her 32nd birthday celebrations here on Saturday, Kangana, who has earlier won the National award for "Fashion", "Queen" and "Tanu Weds Manu Returns", asked whether she is expecting another for this film, said, "I feel there are certain things which if you will not respect, then it is, in turn, disrespectful for that organisation itself.

"So, if I or my film 'Manikarnika...' doesn't win at National film awards, then it will question credibility of that award ceremony but if I come across other good work then, I will be objective enough to say it's better than me.

ALSO READ: Manikarnika is a film that revolves around the higher truth, says Kangana Ranaut

"I think last year, Tabu ji gave an amazing performance in 'Andhadun'. I am floored by what she has done. I think in coming year, it will be revealed. If there will be a better performance than 'Manikarnika', I will definitely appreciate that but I don't think it will happen."

Kangana recently was out of the city for few days as she went to Coimbatore on a spiritual journey with some intense meditation plans. She was on ten-days of silence meditation which even included staying away from modern communication gadgets.

Talking about her experiences, she said, "I am glad to know that my presence was missed. I think media people were affected a lot when I was out of the city. I feel everyone should take their time out for themselves. In our culture, spirituality was something that we actively pursued but today's generation is not aware of that.

"They visit life coaches, therapists and psychiatrists for their mental peace but they do not know how to work on their inner well being so, I would like to encourage people to turn towards spirituality. Earlier, I didn't used to tell anyone but now I talk about it. I feel it helps people to connect them with their inner self. It helps to enhance your stamina, concentration, focus and intellect."

Kangana will be next seen in "Mental Hai Kya" along with Rajkummar Rao.

It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika National film awards National award

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Preethi
    Never come across a bigger egotist. Uses all tricks in the book to gain fame and fortune.
    5 hours ago reply

  • Raaj
    Even her cacophonic and totli voice was dubbed :) and she is doing drama for national award...her psychophantic attitude to get tax free status from president office did not bear any fruit and now another controversy...High handed and arrogant lady...
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp