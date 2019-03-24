Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in David Dhawan’s remake of Coolie No. 1

Home Entertainment Hindi

Father-son duo Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan will be reuniting for an upcoming remake of the 1995 cult-comedy Coolie No. 1.

By Express News Service

After Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, father-son duo Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan will be reuniting for an upcoming remake of the 1995 cult-comedy Coolie No. 1. Starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Coolie No. 1 was directed by David Dhawan and written by Farhad Samji, who has also penned the new version.

While Varun will be stepping into Govinda’s shoes, Karisma’s role will be played by Sara Ali Khan. According to reports, Varun has prioritized the shoot of Coolie No. 1 over Shashank Khaitan’s Rangbhoomi, which is scheduled to release on Diwali 2020.

Coolie No. 1 was remade from the 1991 Telugu film of the same name. The story followed a luggage porter (Govinda) who marries a rich girl (Karisma Kapoor) under the guise of belonging to a rich family. The film won Govinda the title of ‘performer of the decade’ at the Star Screen Awards.

Varun, whose upcoming release is Kalank, is presently working on Remo D’Souza Street Dancer 3. Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut last year in Kedarnath, followed by a leading turn in Simmba. She is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next opposite Kartik Aaryan.

